Jennings Police find backpack full of illegal drugs, cash, after chasing man into woods

by: KLFY Staff

Police in Jennings say officers found a backpack full of illegal drugs and cash, after chasing a man on a motorcycle. The chase ended in a wooded area.

According to the Jennings Police Department facebook page, it happened Thursday, when officers went to check out a call on Joe Louis Street, about a man on a 3-wheeled motorcycle waving a gun in the air. When they arrived, a man wearing a backpack was walking towards the motorcycle. He immediately drove off.

Officers chased the man on the motorcycle, until he went off the road and ran into a fence. The man got off the motorcycle, and ran into the woods. He was caught a short time later. The backpack and a handgun were found in the area where the man was captured.

The backpack contained $2,500 cash, more than a pound of high grade marijuana, and Alprazolam. It also contained what police believe to be ecstasy, cocaine, liquid THC, and synthetic marijuana.

The man, Jacob David, was released on a summons pending further charges.

