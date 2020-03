JENNINGS, La. (KLFY)- The Jennings Police Department is asking for the public’s help in located a runaway teen.

Nicole Goins, 13, was last seen in Jennings on February, 26, 2020. Police believe she could be in the Houma area.

Anyone with information on Goins whereabouts is asked to call the Jennings Police Department, (337) 821-5513.