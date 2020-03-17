Jeff Davis Parish issues curfew, cancels some parish services

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced that a parish-wide curfew has been issued and some parish services will be canceled in an effort to keep the public and their staff safe.

JDPSO officials said that in order to “limit the exposure between individuals and to deter unwanted activities,” the parish-wide curfew will begin on Wednesday March 18 at 11 p.m.

The curfew will be in effect from 11 p.m. – 5 a.m. until further notice. Officials add that the curfew excludes people traveling to or from work or an emergency.

Service cancellations beginning March 18 :

Sheriff’s Office will not provide fingerprinting This includes fingerprinting for school employment, nursing, expungements or carry concealed weapon applications.

All visitations with inmates are cancelled Except for off-site video and telephone calls.



The administration office for the Sheriff’s Office will remain open for payment of taxes, fines and bonds.

Emergency services, including patrol, 911 and corrections will continue to provide services. You can contact the office by phone at (337) 821-2102 if you have any questions.