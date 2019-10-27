Jaguars win streak ends at Alcorn, Braves win 27-13

The Southern Jaguars went into Dwight Fisher Field with a three game win streak looking. They held the Alcorn State Braves to just three first half points, but the Braves exploded with 24 points in the second half.

“Honestly, we were in position to make plays. We just didn’t make them That’s the most frustrating part. It’s not like they came up with a whole new playbook. We were ready for it all week. Coaches put us in the right position, we just didn’t make plays on the ball,” safety Jakoby Pappillion said.

The Jaguars fell to 1-9 against Alcorn under head coach Dawson Odums, and the players’ frustrations after the game were clear.

“It’s pretty frustrating, but at the end of the day, I can’t mope on myself. We all go to work as a team and just focus on the little things. We’ll come back in December,” linebacker Calvin Lunkins said.

