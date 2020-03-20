IPSO implements operational changes amid COVID-19 outbreak

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Iberia Parish Sheriff Louis Ackal has implemented the following operational changes to the Sheriff’s Office facilities amid the COVID-19 outbreak:

Effective immediately, all lobby areas are closed.

Anyone wishing to pay taxes may do so online at www.iberiaso.org or by calling the Tax and Traffic Office at 337-369-3714.

Those who need to pay traffic fines can mail the ticket with a money order to the Sheriff’s Office, or they can pay by telephone with a credit card by calling the Tax and Traffic Office.

Requests for reports should be made to the Records Division through phone at 337-367-6579.

Only authorized personnel will be allowed into the Law Enforcement Center and the Iberia Parish Jail.

To limit personal contact, enforcement deputies will try to handle non-emergency calls by telephone.

Deputies will still be patrolling and responding to calls, but have been instructed to take precautionary measures to protect themselves from exposure to COVID-19.

Other Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office numbers which citizens can use to obtain more information: