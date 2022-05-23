ALEXANDRIA, La. (May 20. 2022) – This afternoon, an arrest has been made related to an in custody death of an inmate at Detention Center 1 last night.

On Thursday, May 19th, 2022 and approximately 8:50 pm, Deputies at DC-1 responded to a holding cell after being alerted to one inmate attacking another inmate.

Upon making entry into the cell, deputies located the victim, identified as Andrew Steven Myles, 23 of Alexandria, unconscious and breathing, suffering from life threatening injuries due to an attack by another inmate in the holding cell.

RPSO Medical Staff immediately responded to render medical aid. Acadian Ambulance also responded and transported Myles to a local hospital.

The suspect, identified as Markese D. Harrell, 26 of Alexandria, was taken into custody without injury after lengthy struggle with Deputies. Harrell had been booked earlier in the day by another agency for reckless operation of a motor vehicle, hit and run, criminal damage to property, two counts 2nd Degree Battery and contempt of court. Bond was set at $27,000.00 and Harrell remained in jail.

Corrections Security Investigators, along with RPSO Crime Scene Investigators, responded to conduct their investigation. Through their investigation, Investigators determined Myles suffered an unprovoked attack by Harrell. The attack left Myles unconscious and non-responsive during treatment at a local hospital. A short time before 4 am today, Myles passed away at the local hospital.

Investigators were able to establish sufficient probable cause to obtain warrants on Harrell for one count 2nd Degree Murder and one count resisting arrest by violence or force.

This afternoon, Harrell was arrested and has been re-booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center and remains there at the time of this release on a $1,027,000.00 bond.

Markese D Harrell, 26, 65 Prospect Street, Alexandria, LA

Charges: 2nd Degree Murder

Resisting arrest by violence or force