Investigation continues into LPSO deputy involved shooting

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Louisiana State Police are investigating a deputy involved shooting that happened Tuesday night in the Milton area.

According to State Police, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home in a mobile home park on Espasie Drive.

TFC Thomas Gossen says a man came out of the home with a firearm and was shot by at least one deputy.

Melba Broussard recalls hearing the sound of gunfire Tuesday night. “I heard a boom. I don’t know if it was a rifle or shotgun,” Broussard noted.

Broussard began to worry about her friend who she says lives across from where the sound of gunfire came from. “I said Bobby thank God you’re alright. He said it wasn’t me. It wasn’t me. I said oh, I’m sorry for using that name but thank God,” Broussard said.

Gossen explains the suspect is being treated at a local hospital. “The suspect was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. They’re expected to live.”

State police is investigating the shooting as an agency independent of the sheriff’s office. “They’re not going to investigate their own on something like this,” Gossen said.