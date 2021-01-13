‘Hold the Line Rally’ will be held in Lafayette this Saturday

Supporters of President Trump are planning to hold a rally in Lafayette this Saturday. The ‘Lafayette, La Hold the Line Rally’ will be held January 16th, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the corner of Ambassador Caffery and Johnston Street.

Lafayette Police held a meeting on Wednesday, to plan for for this event. The intent of law enforcement is to keep the public safe, and protect the people who will attend the rally. Details of the plan were not released.

Devon Norman, president of the grassroots civil rights group The Village, says he encourages everyone to stay home.

“Stay away from it,” said Norman. “Stay vigilant. Stay focused. Especially and specifically those who have been involved in our movement. This is not our fight.””

We attempted to contact rally organizer Holly Sanders . She could not be reached for comment, but she told Big Easy Magazine that the rally will be a peaceful gathering, and that law enforcement has been made aware.