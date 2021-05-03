Highlights: Former LSU Tiger Sam Burns wins Valspar Championship

PINEVILLE, La. – May 3, 2021 – While Cleco focuses on safety year-round, May is National Electrical Safety Month and a good time to raise awareness and help customers avoid potential electrical hazards.

The annual campaign is led by the Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI), a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting electrical safety in the home, school and workplace. The purpose is to educate and share steps that can be taken to reduce electrical related fires, fatalities, injuries and property loss.

“Electric utilities across the nation use this time to remind customers to check their surroundings and take other safeguards,” said John Melancon, Cleco’s director of corporate safety. “By taking simple precautions, we can avoid dangerous situations and stay safe year-round.”

Tips to keep customers safe from electrical accidents: