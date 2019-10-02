High school student arrested for selling drugs on campus

An Iota High School student is charged with selling drugs at school.

Iota Police Chief, Damon J. Daigle, says they arrested Luke P. Chance on drug charges. He says last Friday, authorities responded to a 16 year old female student having passed out on campus. The student was found unresponsive and transported to the hospital. It was determined at the hospital the student had overdosed on what is believed to be a gummy style candy laced with pure THC, the active ingredient in Marijuana.

On Monday, Officers with Iota Police Department executed a search warrant on Mr. Chance’s locker at school. While members of Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant on his residence. The suspect was located at the residence and arrested on multiple charges.

Chance was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on a total of $85,000 bond where he remains as of today.