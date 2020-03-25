Breaking News
LDH: 1,795 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 65 deaths reported across the state of Louisiana
STATE NEWS
President Donald Trump has approved Louisiana’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration, opening access to more federal aid to combat coronavirus in the state.

COVID-19 Quick Links

Coronavirus Pandemic Headlines

LDH COVID-19 Dashboard

Cenla Restaurant Services

Local Services Open in Cenla

Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow issues Coronavirus PSA on Twitter

Uncategorized

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

NCAA college football player, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow poses for a photo after winning the Heisman Trophy, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason Szenes)

The coronavirus is affecting people all over the United States.

East Baton Rouge Parish alone has 5 deaths due to COVID-19.

Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is asking everyone to follow what the government says when it comes to the coronavirus.

Burrow asks in the PSA that you consider donating to a food bank.

Make sure you watch until the end of the PSA.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus