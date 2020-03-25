Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow issues Coronavirus PSA on Twitter

The coronavirus is affecting people all over the United States.
East Baton Rouge Parish alone has 5 deaths due to COVID-19.
Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is asking everyone to follow what the government says when it comes to the coronavirus.
For Ohio info, visit https://t.co/2I5z9EmNDP or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH#COVID19OhioReady#COVID19#StayHomeOhio#InThisTogetherOhio @GovMikeDeWine pic.twitter.com/mZt0Xd02Dn— Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) March 25, 2020
Burrow asks in the PSA that you consider donating to a food bank.
Make sure you watch until the end of the PSA.