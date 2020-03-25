Harrold Named to SEC Community Service Team

Breaking News
by: Chessa Bouche

BATON ROUGE – LSU gymnastics senior Ruby Harrold has been named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service team for her efforts in the Baton Rouge area, the league office announced. 

Harrold, who concluded her career as a three-time All-American on vault and bars, led the charge of the squad’s community service efforts. She has compiled more than 150 hours of service in the Baton Rouge area. 

The Bristol, England, native has volunteered with the team at the McMain’s Bike Event and Blue Ribbon Soiree. Harrold also spent most of her time volunteering at Highland Elementary School and Gardere Community School. As a reading partner, Harrold worked with student in the classroom as a friendly face. 

The SEC sponsors Community Service Teams for all 21 league sponsored sports. The Community Service Team looks to highlight a student-athlete from each school who gives back to their community in superior service efforts.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)

