GOP governors push Trump to scale back employment licensing regulations

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — A group of Republican governors pushed President Donald Trump Monday to scale back some employment regulations, especially when it comes to jobs that require licensing.

Occupational licensing probably isn’t something most Americans think about, but governors meeting with Trump Monday said it actually impacts millions of people.

“We want to eliminate barriers, occupational licensing could be one of those barriers,” said Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Hutchinson wants to make it easier for people who need licenses to get them and use them wherever they want.

“Whenever you’re an attorney, and you’re licensed in one state, many states have reciprocity, so why not nurses, why not teaching professions,” Hutchinson said.

He said too often, licenses don’t travel state to state that includes jobs from hairdressers to nurses.

“But so often, you start to see different agencies doing the same thing and it’s just a layer upon layer upon layer of regulation,” said Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb. “It’s stifling.”

Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia said eliminating or streamlining these kinds of regulations is a top priority for the administration.

“It’s going to be case by case,” he said. “Let’s take a look at what we have, see what’s unreasonable, and see what we can eliminate or just scale back a little bit or we can have some reciprocity.”

But there is concern that eliminating or licensing regulations, especially for industries like healthcare, puts the public at risk.

“We make sure we take that into account on whether we want to reduce the requirements or what we want to do to streamline it,” said Nebraska Gov. Kristi Noem.