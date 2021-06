The LSU Tigers took to the practice field in Knoxville, Tennessee, and the Geaux Nation team was there to talk to the Tigers ahead of the Super Regional vs the Volunteers.

One surprising bit of news was head coach Paul Mainieri apologizing for calling Vols fans “nasty” in their previous matchup this season on Rocky Top.

Click on the video provided to hear Geaux Nation Sports Reporter Chessa Bouche set the scene…