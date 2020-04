BATON ROUGE- Former Tiger Lloyd Cushenberry III played a major role in LSU’s National Championship run. No to mention, he is the first offensive lineman to earn the No. 18 jersey.

Lloyd is gearing up for the 2020 NFL Draft where LSU could potentially break more school records.

Former LSU Tiger and New Orleans Saint Will Clapp is a major fan of Cushenberry and says he expects big things out of #18 at the next level.

Click the video provided for more.