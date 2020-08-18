Former LSU star Tyrann Mathieu reflects on Super Bowl

WNTZ - cenlanow.com
by: Brian Holland
Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu and Patrick Mahomes (15) hold up the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs won 35-24 to advance to Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Tyrann Mathieu talks with Peter King about the Chiefs’ mentality that played a key role in their Super Bowl win and the challenges of doing it all over again.
–Video via NBC Sports–