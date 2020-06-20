Former LSU Slugger reflects on final season with the Tigers

BATON ROUGE – Coming off a stellar sophomore season, Saul Garza had high expectations heading into the 2020 season.

The Texas native lead LSU with 3 homeruns this season before the global pandemic ended his junior season, a season where he looked to add to his draft stock.

“The season just ended so abruptly and we didn’t have that kind of last game where we knew what could happen,” said Garza. “So at first it was just kind of like I honestly didn’t think about the draft or anything like that I just tried to think about my teammates and tried to hangout with them as much as possible. I know it hurts them just as much as it hurts me not being able to play and then after a few weeks passed by I realized I had to continue to workout in order to pursue my dreams of playing professional baseball.”

The Kansas City Royals saw enough and signed Garza as an undrafted free agent earlier this week.

