New York Yankees minor league infielder Josh Smith is among many athletes looking for ways to stay in shape at home, while social distancing.

Smith returned home to Baton Rouge this week after quarantining for 14 days in Tampa. Two players in the organization tested positive for COVID-19 while at spring training.

During those two weeks of isolation, Smith and his teammates came up with the “Jake and Josh quarantine workout challenge.”

