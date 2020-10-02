Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow can ‘sting like a bee’

(STACKER) – The first presidential debate between former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald J. Trump is set for Sept. 29, with two more to follow Oct. 15 and 22. The coronavirus pandemic has dictated several rules surrounding the upcoming events, from audience size to press presence. An already tumultuous year is being punctuated by two candidates who have played into stark polarities.

In light of the events in the coming weeks, Stacker is taking a look back at the history of presidential debates. From their inception, forged in a senatorial debate between Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas, to today when safety precautions amid the coronavirus will undoubtedly set the tone, presidential debates have punctuated the times they’re in and dictated how the country moves forward through catastrophes and challenges not entirely dissimilar from the times now confronted.