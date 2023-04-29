BATON ROUGE – LSU added more names to its NFL Draft total on Saturday as the Tigers had five players selected during the final four rounds of the draft.

On Friday, defensive end/JACK linebacker BJ Ojulari was the first Tiger taken, going in the second round with the 41st overall pick to the Arizona Cardinals.

Offensive guard Anthony Bradford started Saturday for the Tigers, going in the fourth round with the 108th overall pick to the Seattle Seahawks. Defensive back Jay Ward followed as he was taken in the fourth round and No. 134 overall by the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings added another Tiger to their roster in the fifth round, selecting defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy with the 141st pick.

Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse were both taken in the sixth round – Boutte going No. 187 overall to the New England Patriots followed by Bernard-Converse at No. 204 to the New York Jets.

The six selections mark the fourth consecutive year and the sixth time in seven years LSU has had at least six players picked in the NFL Draft.

