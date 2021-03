INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 22: Javonte Smart #1 of the LSU Tigers reacts to a play against the Michigan Wolverines in the second round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 22, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The LSU Tigers fell to the #1 Michigan Wolverines in the Round of 32 on Monday, 86-78.

Freshman star Cameron Thomas led the way for the Bayou Bengals with 30 points.

Javonte chippy

+

LSU taking care of the ball

+

Cam shining under bright lights

+

Rebound #s basically even

=



LSU…



*whispers*



…has a chance — Brian Holland (@BHollandSports) March 23, 2021

Junior point guard Javonte Smart added 27.

YKDV 😤



19p/7r/5a/1s so far from our PG



2H 11:53 | LSU 58, UM 55 pic.twitter.com/kFTyqIdMYi — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) March 23, 2021

