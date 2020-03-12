Eunice Jr. High and Eunice Elementary evacuated following bomb threat

EUNICE, La. (KLFY)– Eunice Police have confirmed to KLFY that a bomb threat came in to Eunice Jr. High this morning, prompting an evacuation.

Eunice Elementary was also evacuated due to how close the two schools are to each other, according to Chief Randy Fontenot.

Fontenot says the students were taken to a ‘safe location’ and following a sweep of school grounds, students were able to return to their classes.

The Chief says the bomb threat is under investigation, and three students are being questioned.

This is a developing story.