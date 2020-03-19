ESPN: Sean Payton first NFL figure to test positive for coronavirus

CENLA
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has contracted coronavirus, making him the first NFL-related person to do so. Payton said he wanted to go public with his diagnosis because he wants people to be responsible about mitigating the disease.

New Orleans is the epicenter of the infection for Louisiana, and most of the disease’s deaths have happened in the Greater New Orleans area.

