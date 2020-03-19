ESPN: Sean Payton first NFL figure to test positive for coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has contracted coronavirus, making him the first NFL-related person to do so. Payton said he wanted to go public with his diagnosis because he wants people to be responsible about mitigating the disease.

Saints’ HC Sean Payton tested positive for the coronavirus, he told ESPN on Thursday. Payton is the first person in the NFL world known to test positive for the virus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2020

Sean Payton said he came forward with his coronavirus diagnosis because he wants all people to heed the warnings of government officials, stay inside, and behave responsibly. More ahead on ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2020

New Orleans is the epicenter of the infection for Louisiana, and most of the disease’s deaths have happened in the Greater New Orleans area.