Entergy: Sheltering at home can increase energy bills, here’s how to get help

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – With Governor John Bel Edwards’ Stay at Home order in place, many families have a full house during times the home would normally be empty. Entergy officials say the result is often an increased demand for energy to fuel daily lives, and that can quickly lead to a higher-than-normal energy bill.

The best way to manage the increase in energy use is to follow energy-saving tips, provided by Entergy.

These include:

Regularly replacing HVAC filters

Insulating doors and windows

Keeping your home temperature at 78 degrees For every degree above or below the recommended seasonal temperature, your bill can increase by as much as 3%



If a high bill has already arrived, Entergy has some ways you can get help managing your costs or even paying your bill:

Level Billing – Entergy averages your bill over a rolling 12-month period so you have a consistent bill each month of the year. Pay about the same every month, with no surprises.

– Entergy averages your bill over a rolling 12-month period so you have a consistent bill each month of the year. Pay about the same every month, with no surprises. Pick-A-Date – Choose what day of the month you get billed to line up with your budget and manage your cash flow.

– Choose what day of the month you get billed to line up with your budget and manage your cash flow. Power to Care – Through Entergy’s The Power to Care program, local nonprofit agencies can provide emergency bill payment assistance to seniors and disabled individuals in crisis.

Entergy temporarily suspended disconnections for nonpayment in Louisiana. However, officials with the energy company say they encourage customers to make payments on their accounts and will work directly with customers to make payment arrangements if they are unable to pay in full.

Customers requiring such arrangements should call 1-800-ENTERGY (800-368-3749) or visit myAccount.

To help working families experiencing financial hardships as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, the Entergy Charitable Foundation has established the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

Entergy shareholders are committing $700,000 to the fund to help qualifying customers with basic needs such as food, rent and mortgage aid, and other critical needs until financial situations become more stable.

Grants from the fund will be made available to United Way organizations and other nonprofit partners across Entergy’s service area that are providing services to impacted households.

If you think you’re going to need help with your power bill, call Entergy’s customer service representatives at 1-800-Entergy (1-800-368-3749).