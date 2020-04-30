LDH
The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed 28,001 COVID-19 cases now in Louisiana, with the death toll at 1,862. There are currently 1,601 patients hospitalized; 231 of those on ventilators. As of 4/26/2020 there are 17,303 presumed recovered cases in the state.

Edwards: Outdoor church services are fine

by: John Walton

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says church services can be held this Sunday, but it has to be outside.

Edwards was responding to a question from a Louisiana resident during his Thursday coronavirus briefing.

Edwards says churches that hold the outside services would have to maintain social distancing guidelines, only family members can sit together, masks must be worn. If a church were to set up a tent outside, it would have to be tents without the sides.

Edwards said more information will be released Friday from the Louisiana Department of Health and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal.

This comes the same day Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry asked Edwards to re-open churches and places of worship.

