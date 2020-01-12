DOTD: Roads closed due to severe weather now reopened

(KTAL/KMSS) – The following roads have all been reopened following closures related to overnight severe weather, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development:
Caddo Parish:
- I-49 northbound & southbound at Kings Highway due to downed wires – REOPENED
Bienville Parish:
- US 80 at Webster/Bienville Parish line due to downed trees/power lines – REOPENED
Claiborne Parish:
- LA 154 near Athens due to downed power lines -REOPENED
Webster Parish:
- US 371 just south of I-20 due to downed trees/power lines – REOPENED
Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling in areas experiencing storm damage, and only drive through those areas if absolutely necessary.