Destination Louisiane: Farr Park horse trail rides offer outdoor adventure

BATON ROUGE, La. (BR Proud) — Farr Park Equestrian Center is one of the area’s largest and most versatile centers for horse enthusiasts. Adjacent to the Mississippi River, the facility has nearly 300 acres for guided trail rides, a therapeutic riding program and affordable lessons.

Lessons for children and adults on how to ride and care for horses are taught by experienced instructors, like Camille Chapman.

Horses just give you that kind of teamwork and partnership that not many other things can. Forrest Richards, Education Program Specialist, Farr Park

Education program specialist, Forrest Richards, oversees programming like Hearts & Hooves, a therapeutic riding program for riders ages six and older with physical, mental and social disabilities.

Richards also routinely leads small groups on gentle, hour-long trail rides through the back of the park. “We have 300 acres in the back of the property that, unless you go on a trail ride, you’ll never see it,” said Richards.

The trail rides are offered to anyone six years of age and older, regardless of experience. Richards said all of the horses provided for rides are “very beginner-friendly.”

“A lot of people are so fearful of horses and then they get on and they feel empowered and they realize that this is a fun experience that is once in a lifetime,” said Richards.

More information on Farr Park, including scheduled trail rides, may be found by visiting brec.org/farr.