Damien Lewis’ road to LSU: “I can’t give football up”

BATON ROUGE, LA – Former LSU offensive lineman, Damien Lewis had to grow up at a young age. His father was incarcerated when he was in elementary school and during that time his family was displaced by Hurricane Katrina.

Lewis soon found his love for football and as a senior who played on both sides of the ball at Canton high school, had zero offers to play at the next level.

After two seasons at Northwest Mississippi Community College, LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron offered him an opportunity to play for the Tigers.

For more on Lewis’ story, click the video provided.