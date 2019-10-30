Crawfish Capital of the World’s iconic bridge gets $5 million face lift

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)- The city of Breaux Bridge recently received a little over $5 million to restore the historic downtown bridge.

“We exist because of the bridge. The bridge is part of our name. Breaux Bridge is named after Fermin Breaux. It’s a little more significant than other communities that simply have a bridge,” Mayor Ricky Calais said.

Two years ago, the DOTD granted the city $1.5 million dollars to refurbish the 70-year-old downtown bridge.

Breaux Bridge planned to make minimal improvements like repainting and power-washing the bridge.

After the initial money was granted, the DOTD realized they would need to do more than just touch up the bridge.

“Breaux Bridge is on the list of historic bridges, so any work done to the bridge had to return it to it’s original condition,” the mayor said.