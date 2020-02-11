Coast Guard searching for person near Bayou Sorrel, body pulled from water overnight

The Coast Guard confirms a search is currently ongoing for one person near Bayou Sorrel.

Photos courtesy of Kourtney Williams

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office recovered one body from the water overnight, according to the Coast Guard.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi says an incident occurred “last night where a tugboat carrying four people was struck by another tugboat near Jack Miller’s Landing.”

The tugboat crash forced four individuals to be thrown into the water.

Two people were able to swim to safety and one body was pulled from the water before the search was called off, according to Sheriff Stassi.

The Coast Guard is still searching for the second boater at this time.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.