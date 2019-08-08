Cleco to present Willamette Valley with energy efficiency award

WHAT: Cleco Power will award Willamette Valley Company a check for $34,182.40 for lighting upgrades made through the utility’s energy efficiency program called Power Wise.™
WHEN: Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 – 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
WHO: Cleco Power and Willamette Valley Company
WHERE: Willamette Valley Company-100 Dixie Mae Dr, Pineville, La 71360
Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC is a regional energy holding company that conducts its business operations through its subsidiaries, Cleco Power LLC and Cleco Cajun LLC. Cleco Power is a regulated electric public utility company that owns nine generating assets with a total nameplate capacity of 3,310 MWs and serves approximately 290,000 customers in Louisiana through its retail business and supplies wholesale power in Louisiana and Mississippi. Cleco Cajun is an unregulated utility company that owns eight generating assets with a total nameplate capacity of 3,555 MWs, with contracts serving nine Louisiana cooperatives, five wholesale municipal customers and one electric utility. For more information about Cleco, visit us at www.cleco.com.