BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge (BREC) says it wants to know what Baton Rouge thinks of the proposed Scotlandville Parkway Master Plan.

The Scotlandville Parkway is a three-mile-long bicycle and pedestrian route that includes several parks.

BREC officials are asking citizens to share their thoughts on new plans for the park via an online survey that can be accessed here.

The survey will remain open until June 26.