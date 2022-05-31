ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – In a busy world where most of us are required to juggle demanding careers with family responsibilities and social lives, personal health and wellness management can easily fall to the wayside.

But health experts agree that it’s crucial to set aside time for healthcare, and this is something that Baton Rouge General is encouraging local men to do via an upcoming health screening.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a 2020 study revealed that 13.2% of U.S. men 18 years of age and older are in fair to poor health, and the leading causes of death for men are heart disease, cancer, and COVID-19.

But serious illnesses can be caught and treated by means of regular checkups and maintaining open communication with healthcare professionals.

To get the ball rolling in focusing on health, local men are encouraged to attend Baton Rouge General’s Saturday, June 25 Healthy Men Project from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Ascension Hospital (14105 LA-73, Prairieville, LA).

Image Credit: Baton Rouge General Medical Center

Men between the ages of 30-50 are eligible to attend, and participants will be offered the following health screenings:

Cholesterol and Glucose Testing

Blood Pressure Check

Grip Strength and Balance Assessments

Body Fat % and Waist Circumference Check

Eye Assessments – Williamson Eye Center

After their screenings, men will review their results with a Baton Rouge General Physicians provider in a one-on-one consultation.

The event will also feature giveaways and door prizes.

Register to attend by clicking here.