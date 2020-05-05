Beloved Natchitoches teen remains critical after Sunday night one-car crash

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An entire parish and state has been sending up prayers for a one of their most cherished residents, a 19-year-old who is fighting for his life after suffering serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash late Sunday night.

Wesley A. Rollo, 19, was found under his car after veering off the road and striking a culvert on Louisiana Highway 494 south of Natchitoches, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Wes, who survived cancer diagnosed when he was 12, is a championship fisherman and well-known throughout the country in the Bass fishing community. He was one of 12 high school students across the country selected Bassmaster High School All-American Fishing Team in April 2019, his senior year at Natchitoches Central High School.

A month later, Wes was awarded the two-year $20,000 Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Scholarship to Northwestern State University.

So, it didn’t take NPSO deputies long to learn the identity of the victim in the fiery crash.

According to the NPSO, 911 calls reporting an overturned vehicle on fire came in just after 10 p.m. Sunday. They responded immediately, as did the Louisiana State Police, the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #6

When they arrived, they found Wes lying under his car, which was overturned and in flames. State Police and deputies were able to pull Wes away from the fiery crash until EMS arrived on scene. When they did, they immediately took Wes to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and later airlifted him to Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, where he remains in critical condition.

According to LSP, who are investigating the crash, the preliminary investigation revealed Wes, who was driving a 2009 Nissan Titan westbound on Highway 494, apparently veered off the road on the right side, went through a ditch and struck the culvert head-on.

The Nissan then overturned on its left side, becoming fully engulfed in flames.

The accident is still under investigation.