BBB of South Central Louisiana cautions about Contact Tracing Scams

BATON ROUGE, La (WVLA/WGMB)– As Covid-19 cases increase in the state, The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana is now warning people about a new type of scam.

“Scammers are out there and they’re always looking for a way to target people and unfortunately this is another way and when you’re unfamiliar with programs such as this you;re an easy target,” says Carmen Million is President & CEO:South Central Louisiana at Better Business Bureau Inc.

Omar Khalid, Office of Public Health Chief of Staff says the Louisiana Department of Health has a team of just over 400 tracers who calls each person with a positive test. They’ll never ask you for any bank account information or passwords to your accounts with the exception of your birth date and address. So when they call, make sure you pick up the phone.