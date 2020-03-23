APSO collecting unused medical supplies to be donated to local hospitals and nursing homes

Breaking News
Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide Stay at Home order that goes into effect at 5 p.m. Monday, March 23, to further fight the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana, as the number of confirmed cases have topped 800 and spread to more than half of our parishes.
GONZALES, La. (KLFY)– Beginging today (Monday), The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office will be collecting unused medical supplies that will be donated to local hospitals and nursing homes that are in need.

They will be accepting personal protective equipment (PPE) such as:

  • Hospital masks
  • Goggles
  • Face shields
  • Medical gloves
  • Hand sanitizer

People can drop off supplies at the training center (9094 St. Landry Rd. Gonzales, La.) between 9am and 4pm Mon-Fri.

For more information on what you can donate, you can call the Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-8300, option 1.

