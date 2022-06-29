ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police arrested a man in connection with a burglary and fire at a bail bond office on Washington Street Saturday evening.

At approximately 10:19 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress at an office in the 800 block of Washington Street. Upon arrival, officers found the front door had been broken into and a homeless man, 47-year-old Charles Wayne White, Jr., was inside the business and armed with a handgun.

Alexandria Police officers were able to talk the man into surrendering and he was taken into custody. Before leaving the building, White set fire to one of the rear rooms of the business. APD officers attempted to put the fire out using fire extinguishers, but Alexandria Fire Department was called to extinguish the blaze due to the fire growing in size and intensity.

White was charged with one count of aggravated burglary, one count of aggravated arson, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of possession of CDS-II; 2-28 Grams.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.