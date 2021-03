BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU smashes four home run in 16-1 win over Southern Wednesday night at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The Tigers remain at home this weekend as they take on Oral Roberts University.

Will Hellmers (2-0) records the victory, his second of the year. Southern’s Daren Smith (0-1) is charged with the loss.

(Recap via LSU Athletics)