$500,000 reallocated to Lafayette Parish public health efforts in pandemic

The Lafayette Parish public health efforts are getting a boost in funding to continue the fight against the coronavirus.

On Thursday, the council heard from Dr. Tina Stefanski, regional director of the Louisiana Department of Health, about the parish health department’s $3.5 million budget. Even during a tight budget year, the council reallocated $500,000, if the health department needs to buy personal protective equipment, or pay for testing.

Dr. Stefanski says the local money was earmarked for public health efforts at the beginning of the pandemic. The health department has spent state and federal money combating COVID-19 so far.

“Thank you for support of health care in this COVID crisis, and your foresight to bring this to you all, and you approving the $500,000,” said Stefanski.

The council gave Dr. Stefanski high praise for leading the parish through the pandemic.