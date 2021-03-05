13 LSU Softball’s Friday game vs #7 Texas Halted Due to Rain

BATON ROUGE – Due to rainy weather conditions in the area, the LSU softball game against Texas Friday evening was halted in the top of the seventh inning with a tied score of 5-5. The Tigers and the Longhorns will pick up where they left off Saturday at 2 p.m. The two teams will finish up the halted game and then go straight into the scheduled doubleheader. Below is a recap of the halted game.

After the Tigers got out of a little bit of a jam in the top of the first, Aliyah Andrews led off the bottom half of the inning with a triple to left center. Taylor Pleasants came up and knocked in Andrews on the first pitch, giving the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

The Tigers’ defense continued in the second inning as Texas was able to get runners to first and second but a double play by Pleasants help the Tigers get out of the inning.

Texas was able to punch a run across in the third as the Longhorns homered to centerfield, tying the game up at 1-1. The Longhorns tacked on three more runs off a double and sac fly to extend their lead to 4-1.

The Longhorns added another run in the top of the sixth as they homered to center field off Gorsuch. The Tigers made a change in the circle as Shelby Wickersham came in for Gorsuch.

The Tigers answered in the bottom of the sixth as Ciara Briggs had a bunt single with one out and came in on Taylor Tidwell’s home run to center. Ali Newland crushed a ball to left field for another dinger, cutting the Longhorn’s lead to 5-4. The Tigers kept the offense going as Andrews reached on and error and moved to third on a Pleasants single to right field. Amanda Doyle singled to center to score Andrews and tied the game up at 5-5.

Fans with Friday tickets will be allowed to enter the stadium for the remainder of game one. The stadium will be cleared at the conclusion of game one and Saturday’s ticket holders will be able to enter the park.

