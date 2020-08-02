Tropical Storm Isaias strengthens slightly, just offshore of east-central Florida coast

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

TAMPA (WFLA) — Tropical storm conditions are expected to spread north along the east coast of Florida as Isaias creeps along the coast Sunday.

According to the 5 p.m. advisory, Tropical Storm Isaias is producing 70 mph maximum sustained winds while moving north, northwest at 9 mph just offshore the east-central Florida coast.

Below are the current watches and warnings in place:

Storm Surge Warning:

  • Edisto Beach South Carolina to Cape Fear North Carolina

Storm Surge Watch:

  • Cape Fear to Duck North Carolina
  • Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

Hurricane Watch:

  • South Santee River South Carolina to Surf City North Carolina

Tropical Storm Warning:

  • Sebastian Inlet Florida to Ocracoke Inlet North Carolina

Tropical Storm Watch:

  • Ocracoke Inlet North Carolina to Watch Hill Rhode Island
  • Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds
  • Chesapeake Bay
  • Tidal Potomac River
  • Delaware Bay
  • Long Island and Long Island Sound

Gusty winds and passing storms are expected in the Tampa Bay area Sunday as Isaias heads north.

