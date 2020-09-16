WATCH: Cajun Navy reports overturned boats in Orange Beach during Sally’s eyewall

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) -- Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy admonished the U.S. Senate not to forget the recovery efforts for Hurricane Laura in an address before the body Tuesday.

“The sentiment by many at home is that the nation has already forgotten about Hurricane Laura," said Cassidy. "The fear is that the recovery efforts will be stall and we’ll be ignored while other news…takes over. I’m here to be the voice for the people of Louisiana and share our story with you so that you may know what we are facing.”