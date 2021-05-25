Waitr announces new partnership with Drew Brees

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Waitr, a Louisiana-based food delivery service, announced a new partnership with former New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees, according to a press release from Waitr.

This new collaboration is a return engagement for both Brees and the company, as Brees was an original investor in Waitr in 2017.

Founded in Louisiana and delivering food to all major cities in the state, Waitr is a natural fit for Brees, who has had a long career in New Orleans, and multiple business endeavors in the state. He has also worked previously with Waitr in commercials and initiatives such as the Share Thanksgiving program.

Brees will continue community involvement through this new partnership with Waitr. The company has been active with community engagement and relief programs, especially in the last year after the Coronavirus pandemic and several hurricanes affected many of its markets.

Brees will also boost Waitr’s relationship with its restaurant partners, as he’s heavily involved in a number of restaurants. He is an investor in the sports-themed Walk-Ons Bistreaux & Bar, a burger joint named Smalls Sliders, as well as many Dunkin’ Donuts locations throughout Louisiana. He also co-owns several local Jimmy John’s sandwich franchises.

“I have always been a fan of the Louisiana based Waitr brand and believe strongly in their team,” Brees said. “I’m excited to be back on board and looking forward to doing my part to help Waitr continue to grow throughout the country.”

“In addition to his athletic prowess, Drew has a tremendous amount of business experience, an equally impressive amount of restaurant experience and, just as important, a caring spirit,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of the Board for Waitr. “With those things in mind, there is no better person to partner with when you’re talking about serving the Louisiana community.”

Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes, connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets.

Together, they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores.

As of March 31, 2021, Waitr, Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes operate in small and medium-sized markets in the United States in over 800 cities.