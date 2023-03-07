PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s been two weeks since a group of masked burglars broke into two trading card and memorabilia stores.

It took the group less than three minutes to get away with over $180,000 worth of sports memorabilia from Instant Replay Sports Cards on Highway 231.

One of the items was a Mickey Mantle baseball card worth upwards of $15,000.

Bay County Sheriff’s Investigator Captain Jason Daffin said they’re getting closer to an arrest.

“We’re still that just came from over in our division,” Daffin said. “We’re over there still pulling up intelligence on that. And pushing out information with other agencies. So just because it’s been a week or two since that happened, I mean, it just dies every single day. They’re in there still working on that and still communicating and working with other agencies so we can hold them accountable as well.”

The store’s co-owner Bobby Bearden said smash-and-grab burglaries at sports memorabilia stores are a growing trend.

Shortly after the Instant Replay break-in, there was a similar theft at PCB Coins and Cards store on Panama City Beach Parkway.

The group spent forty-five seconds inside and got away with an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

Authorities believe the two are connected.