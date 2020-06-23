University of Michigan plans to withdraw from hosting Trump-Biden debate in October

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) -- President Donald Trump is cracking down on protesters damaging monuments with a threat of up to 10 years in prison.

"I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent," Trump said in a Tuesday morning tweet.