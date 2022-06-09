BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) is opening a pattern or practice civil investigation into the Louisiana State Police (LSP), marking the fifth pattern investigation under the Biden Administration. This investigation is to determine if LSP engages in a pattern or practice of violation of the constitution or federal law.

The civil investigation will focus on whether LSP has a pattern or practice of using excessive force and whether the LSP engages racially discriminatory practices against African Americans and other people of color.

Louisiana has the second highest percentage of black residents in the country.

“Every American, regardless of race, has the right to constitutional policing,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

The DOJ received information about the repeated use of excessive force against people who are suspected of minor traffic offenses, who are already handcuffed, or are not resisting, in most cases injuries related to these stops were severe, including the death of Ronald Greene. They also received reports that LSP targets black residents in their traffic stops and use of force.

Other reports proves the use of unwarranted force during pursuits involving tasers and “blows to the head” and the use of racial slurs and racial derogatory terms by LSP troopers.

“Protecting the civil rights of all Americans and building trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve are among the Justice Department’s most important responsibilities. This investigation, like all of our pattern or practice investigations, will seek to promote the transparency, accountability, and public trust that is essential to public safety,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.

The goal of this investigation is to ensure that LSP policing policies are constitutional and lawful, finding ways the community can regain trust in their local law enforcement.

DOJ says Governor Edwards and Colonel Lamar Davis has committed their cooperation to this investigation.