These are all the dates you need to know for the November and December 2020 elections

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) -- For National Voter Registration Day, the nonpartisan group Vote America is making a push to improve the country's longstanding reputation of having poor voter turnout.

The non-profit texted more than three million unregistered voters across the U.S. Tuesday, encouraging them to register and participate in the November elections. The group's Chief Executive Officer and Founder Debra Cleaver said the flood of messages will make an impact.