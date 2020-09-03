The do’s and don’ts that could save your life when using a portable generator

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The hazmat team with the Baton Rouge Fire Department is stressing the importance of portable generator use.

Nearly half the deaths from Hurricane Laura are because of carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator.

Deon Guillory talked to Hazmat Officer Robby Lamber with the Baton Rouge Fire Department about the do’s and don’ts of using a portable generator, the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning and the three things you should do that could save your family from a silent killer.