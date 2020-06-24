SAFETY PRECAUTIONS: Changes at the polls due to COVID-19

MONROE, LA. (06/23/2020)– Officials are taking extra safety measures to keep locals healthy as they make their way to the polls.

“We have markers six feet apart and we are only allowing so many people in at once,” Christa Medaries with the Registrar of Voters office said.

Although it’s not mandatory for voters to wear masks, it is encouraged. All staff members wear protective gear at all times.

“We also have gowns and gloves that we can wear,” Medaries said. “Those aren’t mandatory, but we have sanitizer that we use continually.”

Voters will also be given a finger cot to use while at the voting machines. All machines are set up 6 ft apart.

“We have hand sanitizer on each of the tables and finger gloves,” Medaries said. “We also sanitize the machines, if someone sits on a chair we wipe that down after each person leaves.”

Medaries said the deadline for early voting is July 4th. The last day to request an absentee ballot is July 7th. Voters will need a picture ID to cast a ballot.

“The last day to return a ballot that someone has mailed already is July 10th by 4:30, except for anyone military or hospitalized,” Medaries said.

Ouachita Parish locals can vote at either the Registrar’s office of the West Monroe Convention Center. Polls are open from 8:30am to 6pm.