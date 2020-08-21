REMINDER: Do not microwave your face mask, it will result in a fire

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Four months later, Natchitoches Fire officials are still reminding people not to microwave their face masks to sanitize them.

According to Natchitoches Parish Fire District Number 5, viral social media posts are circulating again telling people they can clean their face masks by putting them in the microwave.

Natchitoches Fire officials would like to remind everyone that microwaving their masks will result in a fire. They warned people about the fire hazards of microwaving masks after social media posts surfaced back in April.

Do not place any face mask in the microwave for any amount of time. There is no evidence this will properly sanitize the mask.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a hot spin in the washing machine is the best way to clean and sanitize cloth face masks. Officials also recommend washing with a high-grade detergent and a small amount of bleach to disinfect the masks of any germs.